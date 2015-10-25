'Autonomy' plan for Scottish Labour

Image copyright PA

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has set out plans for "more autonomy" for the party in Scotland.

The proposals would see control over policy, membership, constituency parties and candidate selection transferred to Scotland.

Ms Dugdale said the reforms would leave no doubt that "the main focus of Scottish Labour will be on Holyrood".

Earlier, The Sunday Times Scotland reported that Jeremy Corbyn plans to create a "federal" Labour party.

The paper also reported concerns within the party over the possibility of conflicting policies on UK-wide issues.

The role and responsibilities of Scottish Labour has been a major topic of discussion for party members since the Scottish independence referendum.

'Transform lives'

Former leader Johann Lamont resigned last October saying the Scottish party was being treated like a "branch office".

Greater autonomy could mean Labour develop different policies on issues such as welfare and Trident. Party members are set to discuss policy positions at the Scottish Labour conference in Perth this week.

Announcing her plans, Ms Dugdale said: "With these reforms there will be no doubt that the main focus of Scottish Labour will be on Holyrood, where the key decisions affecting the daily lives of Scots are made.

"It won't be the Commons, the Lords or the European Parliament. They are important, of course, but the most important focus of Scottish Labour will be on using the powers at Holyrood to transform the lives of people in Scotland."

'Narrow divisions'

Ms Dugdale will also speak at the weekly meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party in the House of Commons on Monday.

Speaking on Sky News, she urged the wider party to "learn from the mistakes" of Scottish Labour, adding: "There's a chance here to reform and innovate how our party is organised and structured, if we get it right then our party will be in a much better and fitter position for the future."

But the SNP claimed there was "chaos and confusion" over the operation of Scottish Labour.

A spokeswoman said: "Most people are fed up hearing about Labour's narrow internal divisions when there are more important issues, like welfare cuts, the EU migrant crisis or holding David Cameron's government to account, that should be the priority."