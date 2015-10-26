Scotland politics

Put your questions to Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale

Kezia Dugdale Image copyright PA
Image caption Kezia Dugdale became leader of the Scottish Labour Party in August this year

The Scottish Labour Party will be holding its two-day autumn conference in Perth this week.

And as part of BBC Scotland's coverage, the party leader Kezia Dugdale will be taking part in a half-hour webcast in which she will answer your questions.

If you have something to ask Ms Dugdale, email newsonlinescotland@bbc.co.uk

Please put "Webchat questions" in the message field of your email.

You will be able to watch the one-to-one interview, which takes place on Friday, via BBC Scotland's politics website.

