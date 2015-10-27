MPs hear Kezia Dugdale's 'more control' plan for Scottish Labour

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Huge mandate to turn around' Scottish Labour

Scotland's Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has told MPs that a more autonomous party north of the border would improve its electoral chances.

She also warned her Westminster colleagues that UK Labour must "innovate and reform" to avoid what happened to the Scottish party.

Labour lost 40 of its 41 seats to the SNP at the general election in May.

Ms Dugdale took over the reins of the party in August this year after former MP Jim Murphy resigned.

It is understood the MSP told the gathering the move was not about creating an independent Scottish Labour Party but about having a "strengthened" party.

Ms Dugdale added that greater autonomy was the "the key to turning around Labour's fortunes in Scotland".

How did MPs react?

BBC Scotland's Westminster correspondent Tim Reid spoke to MPs before and after the closed meeting.

Reactions included: