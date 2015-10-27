MPs hear Kezia Dugdale's 'more control' plan for Scottish Labour
Scotland's Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has told MPs that a more autonomous party north of the border would improve its electoral chances.
She also warned her Westminster colleagues that UK Labour must "innovate and reform" to avoid what happened to the Scottish party.
Labour lost 40 of its 41 seats to the SNP at the general election in May.
Ms Dugdale took over the reins of the party in August this year after former MP Jim Murphy resigned.
It is understood the MSP told the gathering the move was not about creating an independent Scottish Labour Party but about having a "strengthened" party.
Ms Dugdale added that greater autonomy was the "the key to turning around Labour's fortunes in Scotland".
How did MPs react?
BBC Scotland's Westminster correspondent Tim Reid spoke to MPs before and after the closed meeting.
Reactions included:
- One MP said the plan could potentially mean the "end of Labour as a Unionist party"
- Birmingham MP Stephen McCabe expressed concerns about what would happen in the event of a major policy difference on a matter not devolved to Holyrood
- Ealing North MP Stephen Pound said there were no specifics from the meeting, adding "we don't know what the plan is"
- Nottinghamshire MP John Mann and Paul Flynn, the MP for Newport West, said they were in full agreement with the proposal
- The MP for Dudley North, Ian Austin, said Ms Dugdale had performed "brilliantly".