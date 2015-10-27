SNP's Stewart Hosie says Osborne's tax credit cuts plan 'is daft idea'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Critics say the tax credit cuts could deprive low-income workers of up to £1,300 a year

SNP deputy leader Stewart Hosie has described George Osborne's plan for tax credit cuts as "a daft idea" and "simply wrong".

The chancellor has vowed to press on with changes designed to save billions from welfare despite them being defeated in the House of Lords.

Mr Hosie said the cuts, believed to be opposed by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, were "unnecessary".

Mr Osborne said the SNP was only interested in playing political games.

What are tax credits and how do they work?

Tax credits are essentially a means of re-distributing income

It is estimated the taxpayer will spend £30bn on tax credits in the year from April 2015 to April 2016

About 4.5 million people (four million of whom have children) benefit from tax credits

In the main, people may be eligible if they earn less than £32,969 a year

Find out more from Andrew Verity, BBC economics correspondent

Tax credits were introduced by the last Labour government to help low-paid families.

Under the Conservative government's plans, the income threshold for receiving Working Tax Credits and Child Tax Credit is due to be cut from April next year.

Critics say the move could deprive low-income workers of up to £1,300 a year.

Osborne: 'SNP talking party political games'

Mr Hosie told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I'm not surprised that a Tory wants to take money from poor people - that is of course what the Tories do.

"These cuts to tax credits are unnecessary. They are driven solely by George Osborne and the Tory government's intention to cut £40bn from the current account more than is necessary to run a balanced economy.

"That's why this is ideologically driven, it's dangerous for working families and simply wrong.

"The chancellor has lost his political touch and his chances of becoming PM have gone up in a puff of ermine-clad smoke."

However, Mr Osborne responded by saying that the SNP only wanted to talk about party political games "rather than creating jobs for the people of Scotland".