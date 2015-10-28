Scottish government 'excluded' from EU steel talks

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The mothballing of the Dalzell plant in Motherwell will see 225 jobs go, with Tata saying it is unlikely to ever reopen

A request by the Scottish government to attend EU steel talks in Brussels has been rejected by the UK government.

Scottish Business Minister Fergus Ewing had asked to take part in the talks, which are being attended by his UK counterpart Sajid Javid.

But Mr Javid said it would not be possible to accommodate Mr Ewing's request.

A UK department of business spokesman said Mr Javid was representing the whole of the UK in his meetings.

Last week, Tata Steel announced it would be mothballing Scotland's last two major steelworks.

The move will see 225 jobs go at the Dalzell plate rolling works in Motherwell, and 45 posts at the Clydebridge plant in Cambuslang.

Tata has also announced the loss of 900 posts at its facility in Scunthorpe, while about 2,200 jobs are to go with the closure of the SSI steelworks at Redcar in Cleveland.

The industry blames cheap Chinese imports and high energy costs for the collapse in steel prices.

'Key talks'

In a letter to Mr Ewing, Mr Javid said his officials would brief Scottish government officials on the outcomes of the meetings, which were due to be held on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Javid was expected to raise concerns over unfair steel imports with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom.

He was also to meet Industry and Internal Market Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska and Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen.

The UK Business, Innovation and Skills department spokesman said: "The Secretary of State is representing the whole of the United Kingdom in his meetings with EU representatives today, and will act in the best interests of all nations within it, including Scotland."

But Mr Ewing said it was "deeply disappointing" to be excluded from talks about the steel industry, and pointed out that the Scottish government has been able to attend many other meetings in Brussels.

He added: "The Scottish government asked to attend these key talks because we believe we could have made a very substantial contribution to the discussions representing the affected communities in Scotland."

The first meeting of the task force set up by the Scottish government in the wake of Tata's announcement is to be held in Hamilton on Thursday.

Mr Ewing said: "All of those taking part are aware of the challenges in finding a commercial buyer and protecting as many jobs as possible - but we will not give up on Scotland's steel industry and its workers."

Speaking ahead of the meetings in Brussels, Mr Javid said: "We cannot stand by while the steel industry across Europe, not just in the UK, faces such unprecedented challenges.

"The government wants to work with the EU and our European partners to do all we can to support our steel industry."