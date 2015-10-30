Scottish Labour conference: Kezia Dugdale 'proud' to be part of UK party

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Scotland's political editor Brian Taylor puts your questions to Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale ahead of the party's conference

Scotland's Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said she was "proud" to be in the UK party but she wanted a more autonomous structure north of the border.

The MSP said she believed the party she has led since August needed to "determine its own fortunes".

Ms Dugdale also said she wanted to see the 30,000 Labour membership in Scotland growing.

The comments were made in a BBC webcast ahead of Scottish Labour's autumn conference in Perth.

During the half-hour interview with BBC Scotland's political editor Brian Taylor, Ms Dugdale insisted her bid for more autonomy did not mean endorsement of an independent Scottish Labour Party.

I am not talking about an independent Scottish Labour Party. I am proud to be part of that Labour movement and that wider Labour family Kezia Dugdale, Scottish Labour leader

She explained: "I am making the case for a more autonomous party within the UK Labour movement.

"I think allowing the Scottish Labour Party to determine its own fortunes, to sort out its own policies, to do its own selection, to organise its own constituency Labour parties is essential.

"It is a very strong message that we got from the electorate in May that too many people, fair or otherwise, thought the Labour Party was run in London by Westminster.

"This is a very radical change that I am putting forward.

"I am in charge in Scotland, I lead this party. The positions and the policy statements that we come out with are made here and by the team around me. So I think that is a very big step forward and a very, very good thing."

Sharing resources

Ms Dugdale has signed an agreement with UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that plans would be made to allow Scottish Labour greater autonomy.

She said the Scottish party would continue to benefit from money "coming from London" but she also wanted to see more money raised "in the Scottish Labour Party for the Scottish Labour Party".

Ms Dugdale stressed: "I am not talking about an independent Scottish Labour Party. I am proud to be part of that Labour movement and that wider Labour family and I would like to be able to share resources based on need across the UK."

The politician answered a range of questions which came from BBC website users. They included: