Holyrood researchers challenge EU jobs estimates used by Scottish government

Independent researchers have challenged figures used by the Scottish government which estimate that 336,000 jobs are directly associated with EU exports.

The apolitical Scottish Parliament Research Centre (Spice) concluded the actual figure stood at 81,000 - a quarter of the number suggested.

Spice produced its research to inform the debate over the proposed in/out referendum on EU membership.

The Scottish government is against the UK exiting the EU.

The SNP-run administration has called for "a more democratic, effective and efficient" union.

The Conservative government at Westminster wants to cut red tape and block unwanted EU legislation.

Spice has reported that even if indirect jobs are included - such as supply-chain work and spending by employees - the total direct and indirect jobs associated with EU exports stands at 150,000.

Researchers confirmed that Scotland was a net contributor to the EU, providing £5,585m to the EU budget and getting £4,739m in receipts.

The Scottish government said that the 336,000 figure was taken from an an independent report published in March by the Centre for Economic and Business Research.

A spokesman added: "The Scottish government is clear that our EU membership brings many positive benefits to the people and the businesses of Scotland, supporting jobs, enabling our businesses to export to 500 million potential customers, and cooperate with 20 million potential business partners.

"That is why we will continue to outline at every opportunity why continuing to be part of the EU is firmly in Scotland's best interests."

Warning of constitutional crisis

Since 2002, EU exports as a share of all international exports have followed a downward trend, with exports to North America growing nearly five times as quickly as exports to the EU, but the EU is still by far Scotland and the UK's biggest market.

Nearly seven times as many EU students come to study in Scotland than Scottish students who go to study in other EU countries.

Some 13,550 EU students benefited from tuition fee-free Scottish education in 2013/14, costing the Scottish government £25.6m, but only about 2,000 Scottish students studied in other EU countries.

Scottish organisations have received about £80m in funding from Europe's Horizon 2020 research and development programme since January 2014.

Spice said it had not analysed the impact, positive or negative, of a UK decision to leave the EU because "it would be very difficult to quantify what might happen in the event of a withdrawal given the current lack of clarity about any alternative to EU membership".

It cited expert evidence warning of a "constitutional crisis" if the UK votes to leave.