Scottish Labour conference: 'Why we're sticking and not quitting'

Who would join Scottish Labour - a party with just one MP north of the border and a poor showing in the polls? Here five young people - attending the Scottish Labour conference in Perth - explain why they are sticking and not quitting.

Greg Lane, 21, from Edinburgh - 'This party connects with people'

Despite difficult times, Greg said the "genuine connection" the party has with "common people" and those in need had convinced him to stick with Scottish Labour

He said: "I've always believed that while everyone who gets into politics has the genuine intention to help people, Labour is the party that really does.

"Labour is the party which has a real connection with the people who are most in need. Over the years it's just been a genuinely good movement for change, from the minimum wage to social equality.

"Any time I've been tempted to look away, I'm reminded that there's no other party that makes a genuine connection with people.

"Beyond all of the facts and figures there's a human element behind all of the policies. That's why I stick around, even when I find it hard."

Meg Whitelaw, 21, from Dumfries - 'I have hope for the future'

Labour losing power in Westminster in 2010 prompted Meg to join the party.

She explained: "There's still hope for the future.

"I joined the party after the 2010 election, because that's when you really need people.

"When you're in power then the job is half done really, it's up to the party to govern. When you're not in power you really need the grass roots to step up.

"I think Labour is really good in terms of women's liberation, compared to other parties."

Shonagh Munro, 19, from Glasgow - 'We've got a good leader in Kez'

Kezia Dugdale had been "refreshing" for Scottish Labour, believes Shonagh.

She said: "I like the fact we've got Kez as our leader.

"We finally have a leader in mainstream politics who will fight for equality and social justice - I like that my thoughts are represented on a high level with Kez as leader.

"We're very inclusive - all the caucuses we have are quite unique to the party. We can cater for absolutely everyone.

"I'm a student and we've been doing a lot of campaigning on campuses this year to fight back against government proposals to cut grants to the poorest students in Britain. "

Stuart Murphy, 19, from Dundee - 'I like what Labour stands for'

Education was the key policy area that attracted Stuart to Labour.

He said: "I like what Labour stands for, constantly transforming people's lives, helping improve people's lives.

"They have a very good stance on education. The Conservatives want to tax teachers, and almost see it as an unskilled school job. I think there's already been a decline in teaching standards.

"Labour's policies on education and health are what will help make Scotland an even better country in the future."

Pippa Weaver, 21, from Dundee - 'I come from a Labour family'

The political activist has never been tempted to stray from the party.

She said: "I've been Labour since I've been politically aware, all my family are Labour.

"For me it's all about equality. Labour is the party of equal representation for women.

"Labour more than any of the other parties stand for that, and get that to the front of the agenda - you can see that with Kez."