Scottish Labour conference: Kez and Jez - separate but united

Image copyright Reuters Image caption United front: Kezia Dugdale and Jeremy Corbyn at the Scottish Labour conference

Kezia Dugdale asked Scottish Labour to "walk with confidence into the future" as she delivered her keynote address to the party's autumn conference in Perth.

But it was the way she walked into the cheering crowd afterwards, to be mobbed with hugs and handshakes, which really told the story of the weekend.

Ms Dugdale and UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn walked through the doors of Perth Concert Hall together on Friday, to applause from members bedecked with "Jez & Kez" badges.

But the way things developed, the conference hasn't really been about their working as a team, or the unity and solidarity Mr Corbyn preached in his address.

The conference has been more about autonomy, about Scottish Labour establishing its own identity as a distinct - dare one say independent - entity from the UK party.

Jez or Kez?

Ms Dugdale gave a small nod to Mr Corbyn's approach - referring to Labour as a "radical" party, while standing in front of an enormous banner reading CHANGE - but she only actually mentioned him once in her speech.

Even then it was in passing, as part of a line about how "we will be, as Jeremy says, straight talking and honest".

She stressed that "Scottish decisions will be made in Scotland", and actually evoked the spirit of one of Mr Corbyn's New Labour predecessors in devoting a significant part of her speech to education (…education, education).

Image copyright PA Image caption At the top of Scottish Labour - five men and two women

Her message about equality for women and having "feminists in positions of influence" was spoiled very slightly by her party executive of five men and two women sitting across the stage, but for the most part Ms Dugdale's first speech as Scottish Labour leader went down very well.

After a nervous start - in which she actually stumbled over the word "confidence" - she delivered a polished, effective speech, which actually won more acclaim from delegates than Mr Corbyn's.

That's not to say that there was any hint of antipathy in Perth for the UK-wide Labour Party or its new leader. If there are truly two parties now, they are separated but united.

Mr Corbyn was like a visiting celebrity, winning a round of applause just for walking into the building before being treated to a standing ovation as he mounted the stage.

What's been happening at the Scottish Labour conference?

Scottish Labour would raise tax for 'top earners'

Scottish Labour to vote on Trident renewal

Kezia Dugdale 'proud' to be part of UK party

Young members explain their commitment to Labour

Jeremy Corbyn urges Scots to vote for change

Brian Taylor analysis on Kezia Dugdale's "change" speech

More than 100 delegates stayed on into Friday evening, hours after the conference day proper had ended, to hear from his Shadow Chancellor, John McDonnell, at a fringe event - and they weren't shy in voicing agreement when Mr McDonnell said Labour had rediscovered its "soul" under the new regime.

But when talking to young delegates at the conference, it was Ms Dugdale's name which came up time and again, not Mr Corbyn's.

What of Trident?

The speech was Ms Dugdale's moment to step out not just as leader of Scottish Labour, but as leader of a distinct party with its own separate identity. She even spelled it out; a "more autonomous" party.

The party north of the border today has a far larger remit than really ever before, with talks over additional powers being devolved to Holyrood, and even discussion of core reserved matters, like defence.

The fact Scottish Labour is debating Trident at all is significant, after the UK party's conference in Brighton demurred.

Image copyright PA Image caption Kezia Dugdale mentioned UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn just once in her speech

It might not be much of a surprise that delegates are widely expected to voice opposition to renewing the nuclear arsenal - they used to do so more or less every year prior to devolution. CND activists toting giant puppets and a "bairns not bombs" prop pram were stationed outside the conference hall before the decision to debate Trident was even announced.

But this would in effect create clear political water between Scottish Labour and UK Labour - albeit in a welcome fashion for Mr Corbyn, who would no doubt use such a resolution to pile pressure on delegates in England and Wales.

And with more powers set to be devolved, depending on the outcome of the Scotland Bill, Ms Dugdale is able to make campaign pledges about mooted tax credit changes which her counterparts in England and Wales would be powerless to affect.

'Take a fresh look'

Of course, exercising new Holyrood powers to negate Westminster policies will only be an option if Labour wins next year's election - and Ms Dugdale's message will have to reach a lot further than the crowd assembled in Perth to do that.

The slogan of the conference is "take a fresh look", urging voters who have deserted Labour in recent elections to return. Mr Corbyn also aimed a pitch at non-voters, people who feel alienated and disenfranchised from politics.

So as well as these messages, and indeed Ms Dugdale's speech, have gone down with the party faithful - and after its recent woes, those who remain with Labour really are faithful - the real measure of success will be how they go down with people at home.