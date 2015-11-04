Labour MP says Scotland Bill talks 'like Tartan TTIP'

Image caption A series of talks between the Scottish and UK governments has been held as ministers attempt to strike a funding deal

A Labour MP has said talks between the UK and Scottish governments over the devolution of further powers are like the "Tartan TTIP".

Ian Murray also claimed the Scottish government was looking for "any excuse" to delay the new powers.

The two governments have held a series of talks over the fiscal framework of the new devolved powers.

The Scottish government has previously said it would not agree to a deal that cut Scotland's budget.

But speaking in the House of Commons, Scottish Secretary David Mundell said he was confident an agreement on the funding framework would be reached.

Mr Mundell said a statement had been published after each meeting between UK and Scottish government finance ministers.

'Grievance and grudge'

He said he took Scottish Finance Secretary John Swinney and the Scottish government "at face value that they want to reach a fair agreement for Scotland".

He also accused the Scottish government of being one of the "most centralising governments on record" and claimed the SNP were pursuing "grievance and grudge" rather than outlining how it wanted to use any new powers Scotland received.

Mr Murray, the shadow secretary of state for Scotland, had earlier likened the discussions over the Scotland Bill to the controversial Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) deal between the EU and the US as he sought assurances that the fiscal framework would be agreed before next March.

Mr Murray asked Mr Mundell: "Scotland's First Minister (Nicola Sturgeon) has warned that the SNP may reject the Scotland Bill if 'the accompanying fiscal framework is not fair to Scotland'.

"It's clear they're looking for any excuse with the fiscal framework to delay further powers for Scotland.

"So can I ask you, can you assure this House that the fiscal framework will be agreed before the Scottish Parliament is dissolved in March and can you explain why both you and the SNP are conspiring to make this agreement the Tartan TTIP, delivered behind closed doors with no public transparency, which begs the question - what are they trying to hide?"

'Accept amendments'

Earlier in the Scottish Questions session, the SNP's Westminster leader Angus Robertson asked Mr Mundell to explain when the UK government would provide updates on the progress made on the fiscal framework which accompanied the Scotland Bill.

Mr Robertson said: "Only 9% of people in Scotland believe that the Vow has been delivered, so unsurprisingly the government is now having belatedly to accept amendments.

"The financial framework, the underpinnings of the bill, are absolutely crucial. Will he elaborate and tell us when exactly when the UK government will update this parliament on the progress that has been made on the fiscal framework?"

Mr Robertson also called on Mr Mundell to condemn a suggestion by Conservative backbencher Bob Blackman that Scotland was "relying on subsidies from London".

Mr Mundell said he did not recognise Mr Blackman's description of the Barnett Formula.