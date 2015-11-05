Scotland set to welcome about 350 Syrian refugees before Christmas

Image copyright EPA Image caption Millions of Syrians have fled their country because on the on-going conflict there

Scotland will take approximately 350 of the 1,000 Syrian refugees who are due to arrive in Britain before Christmas.

The country's Europe Minister Humza Yousaf announced the news following a meeting with the Scottish government's refugee task force.

Arrangements are now being put in place to cope with housing, transport, health and social services needs.

Millions of people have been displaced because of the civil conflict in Syria which began more than four years ago.

Earlier this year, the UK agreed to take 20,000 refugees over a five year period from the camps surrounding the Middle East country.

Mr Yousaf said Scotland's response to the humanitarian crisis had been "phenomenal".

He believed local communities would play a "crucial role" in the integration of the refugees.

The MSP added: "It is a great symbol of our compassion that Scotland is expected to take a third of refugees arriving before Christmas, while making up only 10% of the UK population.

"Scotland is a caring and compassionate country and we have worked with our partners to provide a welcoming environment for those refugees."