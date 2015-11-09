MSPs back e-cigarette sale restrictions

Image copyright Getty Images

MSPs on a Holyrood committee have backed new restrictions on the sale of e-cigarettes and called for national guidance on the risks and benefits.

The Scottish Parliament's health committee also supported a legally-enforceable ban on smoking in parts of hospital grounds.

It has been examining a Scottish government bill on smoking products.

It would introduce restrictions on the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes, including a minimum purchase age of 18.

The committee backed the "proportionate and balanced" approach to restricting the sale and advertising of e-cigarettes in the bill.

But members called on the Scottish government to consider whether the NHS should provide national guidance on the risks and benefits of using them to quit smoking, and for more research on the issue.

No-smoking areas

Deputy committee convener Bob Doris MSP said: "You just need to look at our high streets to see how popular e-cigarettes have become.

"So given there is not clear evidence that they are harmless, the committee considered it sensible to introduce measures to restrict their sale in line with other smoking products.

"However the majority of evidence we heard pointed to these products proving to be a useful aid in helping people to stop smoking."

If passed, the bill will make it an offence to smoke within a designated no-smoking area around buildings in NHS hospital grounds.

A Scottish government spokesman said: "While we accept that the devices may potentially help people smoke fewer cigarettes, or even stop altogether, we recognise that there are also risks involved.

"We have included a range of provisions to regulate the sale of these products in the Health (Tobacco, Nicotine etc. and Care) (Scotland) Bill which is being considered by the Scottish Parliament at the moment.

"It contains measures to regulate e-cigarettes including age restrictions, proxy purchase, marketing restrictions and the creation of an e-cigarette retailers register."