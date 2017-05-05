Council election results: Labour loses overall control of Glasgow

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The SNP is hopeful of replacing Labour as the largest party on Glasgow City Council

Labour has lost overall control of Glasgow as counting continues in the Scottish council elections.

The SNP is on course to replace Labour as the biggest party in Scotland's largest city, where Labour had held power for decades.

Labour losses mean it cannot now win another majority - but the SNP also looks unlikely to win outright control.

Elsewhere, the Conservatives have been making big gains across much of Scotland.

The full national picture will become clear later on Friday afternoon, but the Conservatives have been winning seats in areas which had previously been "no-go" for them - including Shettleston in Glasgow and Ferguslie Park in Renfrewshire.

Major cities

However the SNP looks set to be the largest party in the country's major cities - having finished ahead of Labour in Aberdeen, and likely to also become the biggest party in Edinburgh.

And it has replaced Labour as the largest party in Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire, which had both been majority Labour councils.

With 19 of Scotland's 32 councils having declared their full results, the SNP had 185 councillors, a gain of seven seats so far.

The Tories had won 132 seats, an increase of 80, while Labour was down by 51, with 113 councillors elected.

There were also 109 independent, 17 Liberal Democrat and two Scottish Green councillors.

No party has yet managed to win majority control of a council - meaning they will either be run by coalition or minority administrations.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thomas Kerr celebrates winning a seat for the Conservatives in the Shettleston area of Glasgow - which had traditionally been a staunch Labour area

The SNP has replaced Labour as the largest party in Aberdeen, but the Conservatives made the biggest gains.

The final results showed the SNP on 19, up three on 2012, while Labour lost nine of its 18 seats and the Conservatives went from three to 11. The Lib Dems dropped from five to four.

The SNP is also expected to form the biggest group in Edinburgh for the first time, with Labour - which had been the largest party - likely to fall to third behind the Conservatives.

In Clackmannanshire, the Conservatives picked up five seats - four more than in 2012 - with the SNP remaining the largest party with eight, the same number as five years ago. Labour lost three seats, leaving them with five members in the 18-seat council.

In South Ayrshire, the Conservatives finished as the biggest party with 12 seats - up two on 2012. The SNP also gained two seats and now have nine, while Labour lost four seats to finish on five.

Meanwhile, the SNP finished as the largest party in neighbouring East Ayrshire despite dropping by one seat to 14. The Conservatives increased from two to six, while Labour dropped by five to finish with nine councillors.

Image copyright PA Image caption The SNP is on track to become the largest party in Edinburgh

And in Stirling, the Conservatives increased from four seats to nine - the same number as the SNP, while Labour dropped from eight seats to four and the Scottish Greens also won a seat.

Elsewhere, the SNP group leader on Fife Council, Neale Hanvey, lost his seat to a Conservative.

And in Aberdeen, Labour's Willie Young - who had been the city's finance convener - lost his Bridge of Don seat.

Mr Young has been embroiled in controversy over repairs worth £200,000 that the council ordered to be carried out on land owned by his father.

Early results from local and mayoral elections in England and Wales show a swing from Labour to the Conservatives.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Counting is continuing in many local authority areas across the country

Analysis by Professor John Curtice

A first set of first preference results for a ward in the Scottish Borders, where the Conservatives are hoping to capture the parliamentary seat, shows clear evidence of an increase in Tory support.

The party's vote is up dramatically to 44% compared with 25% in 2012 - an increase of 19 points.

In contrast, the SNP vote is up by just 3 points in the ward.

This pattern is consistent with the polling evidence of a significant Conservative revival, while the SNP performance must be regarded as relatively disappointing - at least in this portion of Scotland where the Tories are already relatively strong.

Meanwhile we should note that, while Labour only won 9% of the vote in 2012, its vote is down by five points.

During the election campaign, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said a win for her party in Glasgow "would be hugely significant" but insisted she would "take nothing for granted".

The election used the single transferable vote system (STV), with voters ranking candidates in order of preference.

The system makes it difficult for any one party to win overall control of a local authority, with many being run by coalitions or minority administrations.

The SNP won overall control of just two councils - Angus and Dundee - in 2012, while no party had overall control in 26 of the 32 local authorities.

People aged 16 or over were eligible to vote, with more than 4.1 million people in Scotland registered.

A total of 1,227 councillors will be elected across the country's 32 local authorities, with more than 2,500 candidates putting themselves forward.