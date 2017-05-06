Scottish Greens' Patrick Harvie to stand as MP

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Patrick Harvie has been an MSP for Glasgow since 2003

The Scottish Greens' co-convener Patrick Harvie has announced that he will be standing as an MP in the general election.

Mr Harvie, who represents Glasgow at Holyrood, will be fighting for the Glasgow North seat at Westminster on 8 June.

He said he wanted voters to "take the fight to the Tories" and elect a Green MP who will vigorously oppose them.

Patrick Grady won the seat in 2015 for the SNP with a majority of 9,295.

Mr Harvie also said he wanted to offer a "positive, hopeful alternative" to the Conservatives.

The announcement follows the local elections in Scotland where a record seven councillors were elected across the city, including Hillhead in the heart of Glasgow North, where the Greens came out top.

'Progressive voices'

Mr Harvie, who has been an MSP for Glasgow since 2003, said: "This election was called by a Tory prime minister taking advantage of a weak Labour party - but we can use it to send Theresa May a message.

"By electing me, Glasgow can show that we reject May's Hard Brexit disaster and fight for our future in Europe. We can show her government that Scotland rejects their cruel attacks on disabled people and the vulnerable, including the vile Rape Clause. And we can prove that there is a better way.

"Green voices at Westminster will be critical in these next few years, as the Tories try to inflict terrible and lasting damage on Glasgow, Scotland and wider society. We need to take the fight to them with bold, progressive voices in the House of Commons."

At the last election, the Greens only returned one MP to the Commons, with Caroline Lucas winning the Brighton Pavilion seat for a second time.

Patrick Grady will be defending the Glasgow North seat for the SNP. It will also be contested by Stuart Cullen for the Scottish Conservatives, Pam Duncan for Labour and Calum Shepherd for the Scottish Liberal Democrats.