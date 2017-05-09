MSPs to debate Scots railway policing merger

Image copyright AP Image caption The move would see Police Scotland take over railway policing duties from the British Transport Police

MSPs are to debate legislation aimed at integrating railway policing into Police Scotland for the first time.

The Railway Policing (Scotland) Bill is the first step towards the national force taking on the responsibilities of British Transport Police in Scotland.

Members of the justice committee have endorsed the bill, although they were split on the final recommendation.

The Conservatives and Labour have both argued against the merger, citing concerns raised by BTP and unions.

The Scottish government has long wanted to integrate railway policing services into the single national force, and tabled a bill to that end in December 2016.

The Railway Policing (Scotland) Bill would confer extra powers on the Scottish Police Authority and the Police Service of Scotland, but further legislation would be needed at Holyrood and Westminster to transfer staff, properties and cross-border policing functions.

A report from the justice committee backed the general principles of the bill, but members were split after hearing the majority of respondents to their inquiries oppose the plans.

Witnesses including BTP chief constable Paul Crowther have warned that a merger could prove a "real challenge", saying it could cause a "significant outflow of expertise", but Police Scotland have said a merger would be "complicated but not insurmountable".

Image caption Holyrood's justice committee has already quizzed police bosses and ministers about the plans

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said a merger would "ensure that railway policing in Scotland is accountable, through the chief constable and the Scottish Police Authority, to the people of Scotland".

He said: "We have made clear that specialist railway policing expertise and capacity will be maintained and protected within the broader structure of Police Scotland, with improved access to wider support facilities and specialist equipment, providing an enhanced service provision to both the rail industry and the travelling public.

"Integration of the 280 BTP officers into Police Scotland will also provide a more effective approach to infrastructure policing in Scotland, something which the committee has also recognised."

The Conservatives and Scottish Labour have opposed the merger, and voted against backing it in the justice committee.

However, Lib Dem and Green MSPs on the committee supported the bill, suggesting it is likely to make it through the full chamber vote and the first stage of the legislative process.

Labour's justice spokeswoman Claire Baker said the government seemed "determined to railroad its bill through parliament", and called on them to halt the plans.

She said: "We have heard numerous concerns from BTP, staff, unions and railway providers that haven't been fully addressed by the SNP. There are clear operational and serious financial questions that remain unanswered by the government.

"We already have in Scotland a transport policing system that works and serves us well, but this Bill risks that. With concerns over the financial memorandum attached to this bill, this could prove to be a costly way to fix a problem that isn't broken."

Tory justice spokesman Douglas Ross has also spoken out against the merger previously, describing it as an "utterly needless move, inspired by nationalism rather than national security".

Mike Hogg, of the RMT union, said the merger made "no logical or financial sense".

He told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We think there is a real danger of losing that expertise. We fear that the British Transport Police will be swallowed up."