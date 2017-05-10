Election 2017: Want to quiz Scotland's party leaders?

Image caption Political leaders Ruth Davidson, Nicola Sturgeon, Kezia Dugdale and Willie Rennie will each appear in their own "Ask the Leaders" TV programme

BBC Scotland will be hosting a series of "Ask the leaders" TV debates and is calling for members of the public to be part of the audiences.

The half-hour programmes, featuring Scotland's main party leaders, will take place at 19:00 on four weekday nights starting Monday 29 May.

Each politician will answer audience questions on a range of subjects.

The programmes will take place at BBC Scotland's Pacific Quay HQ and be hosted by Glenn Campbell.

First up will be Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie (29 May); next will be Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale (30 May); she will be followed by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson (1 June) and the final night will feature Scottish National Party leader and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (2 June).

People wishing to take part in the BBC One Scotland programme will need to be available between 17:30 and 19:30.

Guidelines require the BBC to have a balanced audience for this event. To help us do this, we will ask all those interested about their political affiliations.

This information is completely confidential and will only be used for the purpose of balance.

If you are interested in applying to join one of the audiences, fill in this questionnaire.

Who, when, where?

Willie Rennie (Scottish Lib Dem leader)

When? Monday, 29 May

Where? BBC Scotland, Pacific Quay, Glasgow

Time? You will need to be available from 17:30 until 19:30

Kezia Dugdale (Scottish Labour leader)

When? Tuesday, 30 May

Where? BBC Scotland, Pacific Quay, Glasgow

Time? You will need to be available from 17:30 until 19:30

Ruth Davidson (Scottish Conservative Party leader)

When? Thursday, 1 June

Where? BBC Scotland, Pacific Quay, Glasgow

Time? You will need to be available from 17:30 until 19:30

Nicola Sturgeon (Scottish National Party leader)

When? Thursday, 1 June

Where? BBC Scotland, Pacific Quay, Glasgow

Time? You will need to be available from 17:30 until 19:30

Apply to be in one of the four audiences