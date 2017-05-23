STV postpones election leaders' debate following Manchester bombing

Image copyright PA Image caption Party leaders (from left) Kezia Dugdale, Nicola Sturgeon, Ruth Davidson and Willie Rennie took part in a debate for last year's Holyrood election

STV has postponed a general election leaders debate in light of the suicide bombing in Manchester.

The broadcaster had been due to stage the debate, hosted by political editor Bernard Ponsonby, on Wednesday night.

It was due to feature the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish Conservatives' Ruth Davidson, Scottish Labour's Kezia Dugdale and Willie Rennie of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

However, election campaigning has been suspended following the attack.

The broadcast was due to come from the Tramway theatre in Glasgow, taking place in front of an audience of 150 comprising a representative sample of the Scottish electorate.

In a statement, STV said: "In light of events in Manchester and the suspension of general election campaigning, STV has taken the decision to postpone its Scottish party leaders debate planned for Wednesday evening."