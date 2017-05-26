General election 2017: Scottish parties to resume campaigns

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Floral tributes to the victims of the attack have been left in St Ann's Square in Manchester

Scotland's political parties are to resume their general election campaigns after a three-day pause in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

Campaigning across the UK was suspended after Monday night's suicide bombing, with the SNP postponing its manifesto launch until next week.

Some low-key local campaigning started on Thursday, and Holyrood staged the weekly first minister's questions.

The parties will resume their full national campaigns on Friday morning.

A total of 22 people were killed and 116 injured when Salman Abedi blew himself up after an Ariana Grande concert.

Among the dead was 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod, from Barra. Her friend, Laura MacIntyre, 15, remains in hospital after suffering serious injuries in the blast.

Police have said that at least 41 people from Scotland were at the concert when the bomb was detonated.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Eilidh MacLeod (right) died in the attack and her friend Laura MacIntyre (left) was seriously injured

The country's political leaders said it was important to show that democracy was standing defiant in the face of terrorism.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, who will be campaigning in Edinburgh, said the past few days had shown "examples of exceptional courage and selflessness".

And she said there was a "clear determination from people across the UK and beyond that we will stand defiant in the face of such cowardice".

Ms Sturgeon added: "In under two weeks, people in Scotland and across the UK face an important choice about the future direction of their country.

"But while we should be passionate in making our political arguments, we must never forget that we all want the best for our constituents and communities - and we are all united in our defence of democracy."

Image copyright PA Image caption Politicians including the first minister and opposition leaders observed a minute's silence at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday morning

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson will be interviewed on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland radio programme at about 08:10 in the last in a series of election interviews with party leaders.

Ms Davidson said that the Manchester victims would be at the "forefront of our minds" as electioneering resumed, but that it was right that the democratic process continues as the country prepares for the 8 June election.

Ms Davidson said: "Terrorists are attacking us because they hate our freedoms and our way of life. Nothing better rebukes their twisted ideology than the sight of campaigners out on our streets in free and fair elections asking for peoples' vote.

"We will not be beaten by terrorism. And as the election gets back under way, we will show that to be the case."

'Never win'

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale agreed that the time was now right for the campaigns to be restarted in order to "show how we value our freedom and democracy".

Ms Dugdale, who will be campaigning in East Lothian, said: "In the coming weeks we'll see endless photo opportunities, fiery clashes in TV debates, and passionate town hall hustings.

"It's one way we can all show those who bring terror to our country that they will never win."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will be in Glasgow, where he will highlight the contribution of NHS workers.

He will call for NHS workers who are EU nationals to be given the immediate right to continue working in Scotland, regardless of the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

However, the Liberal Democrats will not be publishing their manifesto on Friday, as had originally been planned, with the event now being held on Wednesday - the day after the SNP launches its manifesto.

The Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour both unveiled their manifestos last week, with the Scottish Greens scheduled to launch theirs on Monday.