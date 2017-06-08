23:13

Quick reminder. Exit poll was by GFK /Ipsos Mori for three broadcasters: BBC, ITV, Sky.

Sample was 30,450 voters leaving 144 polling stations. Ten sampling stations in Scotland.

22:51

Could Nicola Sturgeon's popularity be on the decline?

Murdo Fraser, from the Scottish Tories, says the exit poll, if proved correct, takes indyref2 off the table.

22:47

IF - and remember it is if - the exit poll is correct, then to what might one attribute the decline in SNP strength?

Douglas Alexander, who lost his seat two years ago, reckons one factor is growing discontent with Nicola Sturgeon.

Jeane Freeman of the SNP says she finds it hard to see where the SNP's "lost" 22 seats - as identified in the exit poll - might come from.

Might she well have a point? We shall see.

22:22

Another thought re the exit poll. It is, as I said on air, only a sample, albeit a pretty big one.

Final campaign polls mostly suggested a big lead for Tories although one or two indicated much smaller.

22:10

Exit poll suggests 314 for Tories, short of majority.

If it is correct, then she has lost any pretension to a renewed mandate for negotiating Brexit - and would face big questions from within her party.

In Scotland, poll suggests 34 for the SNP, down 22. Jeane Freeman for SNP places emphasis on poor result for Tories.