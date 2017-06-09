In pictures: Scotland's election night in cartoons

From the section

Cartoonist Neil Slorance has been taking a look at the election night in Scotland, sketching live as the election result comes in.

22:00

As the exit poll came in showing the Conservatives possibly losing their majority, Neil wonders if Theresa May's campaigning might be to blame.

Perhaps she will retreat...

For Ruth Davidson, Neil thinks there will be no such disappointment.

And he imagines the Scottish Liberal Democrats' leader Willie Rennie has simply enjoyed his campaign.

01:30

Mhairi Black managed to hold her seat in Paisley.

01:50

And its a shock in Angus as the SNP's Westminster leader Angus Robertson is ousted by the Tories.

02:00

Neil wonders if Kezia Dugdale can take credit for Labour's Scottish successes.