Scottish Secretary David Mundell set for Peterhead fishing visit

Image copyright Getty Images

The Scottish secretary is to meet fishing industry workers in Peterhead on Friday, his first public engagement since being reappointed.

David Mundell is visiting Peterhead fish market to speak to fishermen and processors.

He is expected to tell them the UK government will do everything possible to protect the interests of industry during Brexit negotiations.

Mr Mundell will later visit Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Mundell was reappointed as Secretary of State for Scotland on Sunday.

He had been the lone Scottish Conservative MP, but now has 12 colleagues in the Commons after the General Election.