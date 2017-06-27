MSPs set for final vote on railway policing merger bill

Image copyright British Transport Police

MSPs are set to pass legislation aimed at merging railway policing north of the border into Police Scotland.

The Railway Policing (Scotland) Bill would be the first step towards the national force taking on the role of British Transport Police (BTP).

There has been a lengthy debate over the plan, with police bosses warning it could be "massively complicated" and "a real challenge".

The bill is expected to pass, with the Greens backing the SNP.

The Lib Dems also supported the legislation in the stage one vote - although chiefly so they could pursue amendments at committee stage - while Labour and the Conservatives have opposed the merger and the bill throughout.

The Scottish government has long wanted to integrate railway policing services into the single national force, and tabled a bill to that end in December 2016.

The Railway Policing (Scotland) Bill would confer extra powers on the Scottish Police Authority and the Police Service of Scotland, but further legislation would be needed at Holyrood and Westminster to transfer staff, properties and cross-border policing functions.

The Scottish government insists the integration would provide "efficient and effective" delivery of policing.

However, there has been debate over the plan, with concerns ranging from how cross-border services would be affected to the potential dilution of the special skills of transport officers.

Image caption Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said the government had "listened closely" to concerns about the plans

The BTP wanted to continue providing railway policing in Scotland, but with oversight from Holyrood rather than Westminster.

Chief Constable Paul Crowther warned MSPs that a merger could present a "real challenge" in replacing officers amid a "significant outflow of expertise".

However, Police Scotland's Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins told the justice committee the move was not a "land-grab" by his force, saying the transition would be "complicated, but not insurmountable".

During the stage one debate, which saw MSPs agree to the general principles of the bill, Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said the government had "listened closely" to concerns.

The plan would be for the merger to be completed within two years, which Mr Higgins said was "frankly a luxury" compared with the timeframes in which previous major changes to the force had been achieved.

MSPs will debate a series of amendments proposed by Labour's Neil Bibby, Lib Dem Liam McArthur and Mr Yousaf, before voting on the final bill.