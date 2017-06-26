'No money for Scotland' through DUP deal

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The agreement will see Arlene Foster's 10 DUP MPs support Theresa May's minority Conservative government

There will be no additional funding for Scotland or other parts of the UK as the result of the deal struck between the UK government and the DUP.

The agreement will see an extra £1bn for Northern Ireland in return for the DUP backing the minority government.

But Downing Street said the money will not be subject to the Barnett formula.

Last week, Scottish Secretary David Mundell said he was "not going to agree to anything that could be construed as back-door funding to Northern Ireland".

Mr Mundell told BBC Scotland: "I certainly won't support funding which is deliberately sought to subvert the Barnett rules.

"We have clear rules about funding of different parts of the United Kingdom. If the funding falls within Barnett consequentials, it should come to Scotland."

When the UK government increases or decreases funding for departments - such as health and education in England - the Barnett formula is used to decide how much each of the devolved governments will receive.

The additional funding is allocated according to the population size of each nation and which powers are devolved to them.

But Downing Street sources said the deal with the DUP would bring £1bn of one-off "targeted investment" in Northern Ireland, for example through City Deals, which it said was not subject to Barnett.

The deal, which comes two weeks after the election resulted in a hung parliament, will see the 10 DUP MPs back the Tories in key Commons votes.

Theresa May fell nine seats short of an overall majority after the snap election, meaning she is reliant on other parties to pass legislation, including relating to the terms of the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

'Unique history'

DUP leader Arlene Foster insisted the "wide-ranging" agreement was "good for Northern Ireland and for the UK" and predicted it would deliver a stable government as the country embarks on the Brexit process.

The agreement will see a total of £1.5bn in funding - consisting of £1bn of new money and £500m of previously announced funds - to be spent over the next two years on infrastructure, health and education in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster said the money was needed to address the challenges from Northern Ireland's "unique history".

The prime minister said the pact was a "very good one" for the UK as a whole, adding: "We share many values in terms of wanting to see prosperity across the UK, the value of the union, the important bond between the different parts of the UK".