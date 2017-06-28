MSPs to question Fergus Ewing over farm payout 'failures'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 5,000 farmers out of a total of about 18,000 are said to have still not received the payments

Scotland's Rural Economy Secretary will face questions from MSPs later over "failures" in the government's EU farm subsidy payment system.

It emerged last week that Scottish ministers want this week's deadline extended until 15 October.

About 5,000 farmers are said to have still not received their money.

Fergus Ewing will tell the rural and economy and connectivity committee how work to distribute Common Agricultural Policy payments is progressing.

Nicola Sturgeon has apologised for the delays.

Speaking to farming leaders last week, she said there was "no complacency" on the part of her government and insisted there was a "100% focus" on getting payments made.

The deadline was also extended to October last year after problems with the Scottish government's new £178m IT system caused delays to payments that left many farmers facing a cash flow crisis.

The government had been facing fines of between £40m and £125m for failing to meet last year's deadline, before the extension was agreed.

Mr Ewing is expected to face tough questioning from MSPs on the Holyrood committee later.

Faming leaders have called for progress on delivering the "vital" subsidies, not more apologies.

European Commission sources said last week that the latest request for an extension was still being considered, with the Scottish government urged to speed up payments ahead of the current deadline of 30 June.

What are the CAP payments?

Reforms to the CAP system saw the Single Farm Payment Scheme replaced by the new Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) in 2015.

The BPS is the main EU subsidy available to farmers in Scotland, with the money being allocated by the Scottish government.

The payments are designed to act as a safety net for farmers and crofters by supplementing their main business income.

A total of 19,674 different Scottish rural businesses received a total of about £650m in CAP payments last year.