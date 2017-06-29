Frank's Law: Holyrood member's bill seeks law change

Image copyright SNS Scotland Image caption Frank Kopel, who had a 10-year career at Dundee United, was diagnosed with dementia in 2008

A bill to extend free personal care to dementia patients aged under 65 will be lodged at Holyrood later.

Scottish Conservative MSP Miles Briggs hopes his member's bill will implement what has become known as "Frank's Law".

It follows a lengthy campaign by Amanda Kopel, whose husband Frank - a former Dundee United footballer- was diagnosed with dementia when he was 59.

The Scottish government said it was committed to examining the extension of free personal and nursing care.

Frank's Law aims to end the situation where people under 65 who have conditions such as dementia, motor neurone disease, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis and cancer have to pay for the care they need.

Mr Kopel's family had to pay about £300 a week for personal care costs towards the end of his life.

'Blatant discrimination'

He was eligible for just 19 days of free personal care before he died in 2014, aged 65.

Mr Briggs, the Scottish Conservatives' health spokesman, said: "Frank died just after his 65th birthday but had been suffering from dementia for some years beforehand.

"For most of that time, it was his wife Amanda who had to provide and pay for the personal care he needed.

"Personal care means help with things like washing, dressing and meals.

"At present, you only have a right to free personal care if you are 65 or over. That seems to me unfair.

"My bill will make personal care free to anyone who is assessed as requiring it, no matter what age they are or what illness or condition they have.

"There is a majority in the Scottish Parliament in favour of Frank's Law and ministers need to recognise this and implement Frank's Law without further delay."

Image caption Amanda Kopel was given a standing ovation after an emotional speech to the Conservative conference

The proposal to extend free care for dementia patients was set out at the Scottish Conservatives party conference in Glasgow earlier this year.

Mrs Kopel received a standing ovation at the conference after telling delegates there was "blatant discrimination" against dementia patients aged under 65.

The Conservatives say there is a majority of MSPs at Holyrood who are in favour of changing the law - with only the SNP currently opposed.

But Health Secretary Shona Robison said the government is committed to examining an extension to free care to people under 65 "while protecting existing provision".

She said: "We are currently running a feasibility study to consider the costs, benefits, challenges and consequences of extending free personal care, including analysis of the additional demand for care likely to be created and the relationship with social security provision. This will be completed over the summer.

"As part of this work, we are meeting with all relevant partners, including service user organisations and Cosla.

"We have already made progress on fairer charging for social care by providing local authorities with £6m to increase charging thresholds and £5m from this April to ensure that armed forces veterans who receive social care benefit from the full value of their war pensions."