Keith Brown in Westminster visit for talks on DUP deal

Image copyright Scottish government Image caption Keith Brown has accused the UK government of "circumventing" the Barnett formula

Scotland's economy secretary will visit Westminster later to seek "more clarity" over the deal struck between the UK government and the DUP.

Keith Brown is expected to reject assertions that the agreement is similar to Scottish city deals during talks with ministers.

The Scottish government claims the deal short-changes Scotland by almost £3bn.

Downing Street has insisted the Barnett formula does not apply to the deal, which commits £1bn to Northern Ireland.

A spokeswoman for the UK government said Scotland also receives "substantial funding" outwith the Barnett formula.

Keith Brown told BBC Radio Scotland that the DUP deal represented "a stain on the politics of the UK".

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, he accused the minority Conservative government of "circumventing" the Barnett formula.

He said: "The Barnett formula and the statement of funding principles says that the different parts of the UK should be treated equally.

"So to suddenly go beyond that and produce £1bn of money which is spent on largely devolved issues - health and education and so on - means it's being treated differently to other parts of the UK and that's wrong.

"We have real pressing needs in Scotland. The cost to Scotland in this particular case...is about £3bn and may be even greater if we see a reduction in our budgets."

What is the Barnett formula?

Since the late 1970s the Barnett formula has been used to determine annual changes in the block grant to each nation of the UK

When there is a change in funding for devolved services in England, for example health or education, the Barnett formula aims to give each country the same pounds-per-person change in funding

But the formula is not set out in law, and in practice the Treasury decides how to apply it

The UK government also provides other grants to devolved administrations outside of the block grant, which are not covered by Barnett

These grants are for less predictable demand driven spending, and are negotiated between the UK government and devolved administrations

Speaking on the issue on Sunday, the environment secretary Michael Gove told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that parts of the UK with additional needs have been supported "more generously" by the government.

"We want to the ensure that Northern Ireland and all its communities can emerge from that process stronger," he said.

His comments were dismissed by Mr Brown.

"The idea that Michael Gove is saying this is because Northern Ireland has additional needs...is nonsense," he said.

"We all know this because of a deal that the Tories want to strike to stay in power in Westminster and what we're saying is that Scotland shouldn't suffer for that."

The UK government has said the money allocated to Northern Ireland was a "targeted intervention" similar to city deals in Scotland and Wales.

'Severe financial consequences'

Mr Brown said Westminster only funded reserved matters as part of city deals, and it had to be matched by the Scottish government.

"We're the ones spending more money on city deals in Scotland," he said.

"The idea that Northern Ireland who - we don't know yet but we understand will not be required to pay match-funding for this - and also it will be for devolved functions so it is again circumventing the normal process of city deals and it's all in the aim of keeping the Conservatives in power."

A UK government spokeswoman said: "The deal agreed between the UK government and the DUP brings stability, which will be vitally important as we prepare to leave the EU.

"The deal is fully transparent and conforms to the rules governing the Barnett formula. The Barnett formula is good for Scotland but would be lost, with severe financial consequences, under the Scottish government's plans for independence.

"Scotland has also received substantial funding outside of the Barnett formula. That includes almost £700m so far for UK City Deals in Scotland, as well a host of other initiatives, including £5m for Glasgow School of Art, £5m for the Burrell Collection, £5m for the V&A in Dundee, and £5m to regenerate Helensburgh's waterfront."