Salmond to star in Edinburgh Fringe show

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Salmond's show will run for two weeks in August

Alex Salmond is to host his own show during a two-week stint at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The former Scottish first minster will star in Alex Salmond Unleashed during the annual arts festival in August.

Promoters for the show say it will feature invited guests, music and comedy.

And they have promised "a bit of light-hearted banter and a few behind the scenes revelations about his time in power".

Mr Salmond told the National newspaper: "I have always fancied a spot at the Edinburgh Fringe and this is going to be lots of fun.

"Obviously in the show there will be lots about politics but the emphasis will be very much on the lighter side.

"Among the invited guests there is already plenty of excitement and quite a few surprises. I suspect some people might be taken aback at the range of friends whom I invite along.

"I can confirm that the President of the United States will not be appearing in person but he may well feature in quite a few of the stories I tell about recent political events."

The hour-long event will run for two weeks at the city's Assembly Rooms from 13 August.

Mr Salmond, the former SNP leader, lost his Gordon seat in the general election in June.

It has been reported that former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, who also lost her seat in the election, will be one of the producers of the show.