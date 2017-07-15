Kezia Dugdale in relationship with SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth

Image copyright Scottish Labour Image caption Ms Gilruth and Ms Dugdale thanked their friends, family and colleagues for their love and support

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale is in a relationship with an SNP MSP.

Ms Dugdale has been dating Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth for about four months.

At the beginning of the year the Labour leader split up with her former partner of nine years, Louise Riddell.

In a joint statement, Ms Dugdale and Ms Gilruth asked for their privacy to be respected and said they did not consider their new relationship to be "news".

'Agree to disagree'

Ms Gilruth was elected to Holyrood last May and is a parliamentary liaison officer to Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

The statement said: "We don't consider this to be 'news' - but we appreciate others might and we want to go about our daily lives normally.

"We would like to thank our friends, family and colleagues for their kindness over the past few months and for their love and support.

"We'd politely ask that our privacy is respected because while we are both politicians, we are also human beings - in a new relationship, which we cherish."

A close friend of the couple said: "Kez and Jenny are so happy together and make a great couple. They share much in common, but like so many couples they differ over their politics - which is something they will always agree to disagree on."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her congratulations to the couple.

She said: "So love really does conquer all! Wishing every happiness to @JennyGilruth & @kezdugdale."