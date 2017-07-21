Aberdeen holidaymakers face 36-hour flight delay

Image copyright Bill Harrison/Geograph Image caption The passengers have been stranded at Aberdeen Airport since early on Thursday morning

A flight from Aberdeen to Faro in Portugal has been delayed for nearly 36 hours.

Holidaymakers have been stranded at Aberdeen Airport since Thursday morning for what should have been an 06:00 flight.

There are also stranded passengers in Portugal waiting for the return flight.

Operator Thomson Airways said the delay was due to a technical issue with the aircraft. The airline refused to say how many passengers were affected.

The latest estimate for the flight leaving Aberdeen was about 20:30 on Friday evening.

Stranded passenger Susan Davidson told BBC Scotland that she had been "pretty much kept in the dark" by the airline, with most of the information she had been given coming from the hotel she and her family had been staying at.

She added: "The children are exhausted and desperate to get away. It has just been awful."

'Very angry'

James Hepburn, who should also have been on the flight from Aberdeen yesterday morning, described the delay as "horrific" and said he was "very, very angry".

In a statement, Thomson Airways apologised for the "inconvenience" caused to customers due to travel on flights FPO811 from Aberdeen to Faro and FPO812 from Faro to Aberdeen.

It added: "We provided affected customers with overnight accommodation and vouchers for refreshments.

"We will also be providing letters to customers with EU flight delay claim information in line with the Civil Aviation Authority's guidelines.

"We understand how frustrating a flight delay can be and are working hard to have these flights on the way as soon as possible. We would like to thank affected passengers for their patience and understanding."