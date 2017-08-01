Michelle Thomson: Fraud case against former SNP MP dropped

Image copyright PA

The fraud case against former MP Michelle Thomson has been dropped due to an absence of sufficient evidence.

Ms Thomson had been reported to Scottish prosecutors in December after a police investigation into allegations of mortgage fraud.

She resigned from the SNP whip, and was later deselected by the party ahead of June's general election.

The Crown Office has now concluded that there should be "no criminal proceedings at this time".

It said this was due to an "absence of sufficient credible and reliable evidence", with the decision coming after "careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case".

Ms Thomson had always strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The former Edinburgh West MP had been one of five people named in the report sent by Police Scotland to the procurator fiscal.