Woman sexually assaulted in street attack
- 7 August 2017
- From the section Scotland politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been subjected to a serious sexual assault during an early-hours attack in Fife.
Police Scotland said it happened on Sunday 6 August in Dunfermline.
A grassy area near the junction of Netherton Broad Street and Moodie Street was later cordoned off.
Police said specialist officers were supporting the victim and urged anyone with information to come forward.