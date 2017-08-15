Sturgeon: UK's Brexit customs union plan 'daft'

Image copyright Reuters

Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed the UK government's plans for a post-Brexit customs deal with the EU as a "daft 'have cake and eat it' approach".

Ministers have set out plans for an "ambitious new customs arrangement" with the EU after the UK leaves.

This could include a "temporary customs union" after March 2019 to prevent border problems during the process.

However, the first minister said the UK "should commit to staying in the single market and customs union, period".

The customs union document is the first in a series of papers to be published by the Westminster government on key negotiation issues. Businesses had called for clarity since the UK announced it was leaving the EU's tariff-free trading area.

Ministers said the plans would mean the "freest and most frictionless possible trade" with the rest of Europe.

The newly-published paper says the UK could ask Brussels to establish a "temporary customs union" after it leaves the EU in March 2019.

During this period it would also expect to be able to negotiate its own international trade deals, which it cannot currently do as a customs union member.

'Daft approach'

Once the temporary union expires, the paper says the UK would look to agree either a "highly streamlined" border with the EU or a new "partnership" with no customs border at all.

Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis said he envisioned the arrangement being "as close as we can to the current arrangements".

The plan has drawn a mixed response, with Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer calling it "incoherent and inadequate" and "fantastical and contradictory". However the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said it was "encouraging".

The matter is likely to be discussed when the Scottish government cabinet meets in Montrose later.

Scottish ministers are meeting in the Angus town before holding a public discussion event, which Ms Sturgeon said would help shape government policy decisions.

Ms Sturgeon posted an initial reaction to the customs union plan on Twitter, saying: "Seems UK gov is back to its daft 'have cake and eat it' approach to Brexit. They should commit to staying in single market and customs union, period."

Scottish and UK ministers are set for further talks about Brexit in the coming weeks after the most recent summit in Edinburgh ended in stalemate.