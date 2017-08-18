Lib Dem Christine Jardine denies election spending breach

Image caption Christine Jardine won the Edinburgh West seat from the SNP in June's general election

A second Liberal Democrat MP has denied wrongdoing over claims about the party's spending during the general election campaign.

Christine Jardine, who took Edinburgh West from the SNP in June's election, described the claims as a "smear".

It follows questions about the expenses of Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson in East Dunbartonshire.

The Electoral Commission strictly limits the amount a candidate can spend to be elected to a Westminster seat.

This is to ensure that elections are fair and candidates subject to a level playing field.

'National expenditure'

Sir Vince Cable, the UK party leader, is due to face questions on the claims when he meets activists in Edinburgh later.

Christine Jardine won the Edinburgh West seat by 2,988 votes over the SNP's Toni Giugliano.

According to The Herald newspaper, Ms Jardine failed to include £3,000 in her total campaign costs submitted to the Electoral Commission. The paper said that if the costs had been included, it would have taken her over the spending limit.

She told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that the money was not included because it promoted her party at a national level and was not used to highlight her as the local candidate.

She said: "If it had been local expenditure, it would have been included as local expenditure. It was national expenditure and therefore it was counted as national expenditure."

'Reputational damage'

Ms Jardine described the story as "weak" and denied playing "fast and loose" with the rule book, saying: "No, no we're not, we're following the rules to the letter.

"That is kind of like saying I spent x-number of pounds on my car and x-number of pounds on my house and then trying to say that everything was spent on your house.

"No. The money which was spent on the national campaign was spent on the national campaign and the money which was spent on the local campaign was accounted for in the local campaign.

"This is nothing more than an exercise in reputational damage by the SNP because they lost the seat."

Image caption Lib Dem Jo Swinson was returned as MP for East Dunbartonshire

On Wednesday, it emerged that Ms Swinson's spending came in £210 below the legal limit.

She took the East Dunbartonshire seat from the SNP with a 5,339 majority amid questions over £7,000 of expenses, which she said were only used to promote the national party.

The Electoral Commission said it had not received a complaint about either candidate.

'Vanishing leaflets'

A spokeswoman said: "General election candidates or their agents must submit campaign spending returns to their local authority.

"Any investigations into alleged breaches of candidate spending rules would be a matter for the police."

Police Scotland confirmed that they had not received any complaints in relation to the matter.

Image caption Alex Cole-Hamilton has been reported to the procurator fiscal over alleged criminality

In June last year, the Lib Dems' general election campaign director Alex Cole-Hamilton was reported to prosecutors over an allegation that he may have breached the legal spending cap regarding the Holyrood election campaign. The party denies any wrongdoing.

SNP MP Pete Wishart said there was an "extremely worrying pattern" emerging.

He said: "Vince Cable needs to get a grip of his party and explain just how widespread these practices are.

"The Lib Dems must start being transparent about what they spent in constituencies across Scotland or else we've got an emerging election expenses scandal on our hands."

He added: "Edinburgh West is where the Lib Dems faced a police probe into their expenditure during after last year's Holyrood election.

"They've clearly not learnt any lessons from that experience.

"But they now have the chance to come clean and provide the evidence of the vanishing leaflets and fess up to what appears to be creative allocation of local and national spending."