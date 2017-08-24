Scottish police authority chief executive retires

Image caption John Foley is taking early retirement

The chief executive of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) is to retire early.

John Foley is expected to leave his position in October, when the SPA accounts are signed off.

A statement from the SPA said Mr Foley would be paid in lieu of his contractual notice as well as an early retirement payment.

Earlier this year, Scotland's police watchdog has criticised "dysfunctional" relationships at the top of the SPA.

A review by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland described a "fundamental weakness" at the board.

Mr Foley's departure follows the announcement two months ago that SPA chairman Andrew Flanagan was to resign.