Ruth Davidson defends reinstatement of Tory councillors

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has defended the decision to reinstate two councillors who had been suspended over offensive Twitter posts.

Alastair Majury and Robert Davies were elected as Stirling councillors in May.

But it emerged that Mr Majury had posted anti-Catholic comments on Twitter in the past, while Mr Davies had made racist jokes.

Ms Davidson told BBC Scotland it was important to give people the opportunity to change.

And she revealed that Mr Majury and Mr Davies had undergone diversity training as part of the disciplinary action against them.

She had previously declined requests to be interviewed after it emerged earlier this week that Mr Majury and Mr Davies had both been reinstated after apologising for their posts.

But Ms Davidson spoke to journalists when she attended the Edinburgh International Television Festival on Thursday morning.

She was speaking as one of her MPs, Douglas Ross, faced criticism for saying he would impose "tougher enforcement against Gypsy Travellers" if he was prime minister for the day.

She said she could understand criticism of the decision to reinstate the two councillors, and that it had not been an easy decision to make.

The Tory leader stressed that the posts by Mr Majury and Mr Davies had been "utterly unacceptable", but insisted it was important to "give people the opportunity to change" if they say they want to.

'Full disciplinary'

Ms Davidson added: "I've been very strong in the past about wanting to change behaviour on social media and online.

"As well as a full disciplinary, as well as the sanction of being suspended, as well as a full and unreserved apology, both of the individuals indicated that they had a genuine wish to change their behaviour, and I've got a decision to make, then. Do I allow for that to happen, or not?

"I fully understand the criticism that's come in, but both have undertaken not only to do diversity training, but on top of that sitting down with Nil By Mouth, the anti-sectarian organisation."

Ms Davidson also said the councillors would be "out" if their behaviour did not change.

Image caption The offensive tweets by Alastair Majury and Robert Davies emerged just days after they were elected

Mr Majury used his Mulder1981 account on Twitter to make derogatory remarks about Catholics, attack benefit claimants, liken the SNP to Nazis and claim the Scottish government was too busy talking about gay marriage.

He also boasted about the size of his penis on an online dating site.

The pair, who had been elected on 4 May, were suspended by the Scottish Conservatives a fortnight later.

But a spokesman for the party confirmed on Monday that they had both now been readmitted.

'Unreserved apologies'

The spokesman said: "Having served a suspension, both councillors have been readmitted to the party after offering unreserved apologies for any offence caused.

"It has been made abundantly clear that behaviour like this will not be tolerated in future."

The revelation sparked fury from the other parties at Holyrood, with the SNP accusing Ms Davidson of "hypocrisy".

The SNP's James Dornan said: "She is keen to call out racism, sexism and other unacceptable behaviour, except when her own colleagues are the guilty ones."

Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon said it was shocking that the suspension had been lifted because the two Tories had made "racist and sectarian remarks that have absolutely no place in our society".

Green MSP Mark Ruskell, who was previously a Stirling councillor, said: "Imagine a racist and an internet troll now deciding on Stirling Council school bullying and equalities strategies."

The Lib Dems also criticised the move, which the party said had shown the "true heartlessness of the Scottish Conservatives".