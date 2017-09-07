MSPs to discuss giving Scots prisoners the vote

Image caption The UK presently has a blanket ban on allowing prisoners the vote

MSPs are to discuss the prospect of allowing prisoners to vote in Scottish elections.

Convicted prisoners have been prevented from voting in elections in the UK despite a series of legal challenges.

MSPs on Holyrood's equalities committee will consider arguments and practical points, and look at whether devolved powers could be used to make a change.

Committee convener Christina McKelvie said the matter merited "careful consideration".

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled against the UK's blanket ban on giving convicted prisoners the vote on several occasions.

This had previously chiefly been an issue for Westminster, but with Holyrood taking on new powers over the administration of elections north of the border, MSPs are to examine the matter.

'Contract with society'

Voting rights for prisoners were briefly debated at Holyrood in 2013, in the run-up to the 2014 independence referendum. Green MSP Patrick Harvie suggested expanding the franchise, but saw his bid rejected by MSPs.

At the time, then Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "If somebody commits a crime which lands them in prison, they break their contract with society. Therefore they lose some of the rights the rest of us take for granted - that, as the law stands just now, includes the right to vote in elections."

Two prisoners took the matter to the UK Supreme Court, but were unsuccessful.

Image caption Prisoners have launched a series of legal challenges, but have not yet won the right to vote

With Holyrood taking on new powers, Patrick Harvie - who will give evidence to the committee - said there was an "absolute requirement" to revisit the issue.

He said: "It is a point of principle that Holyrood must change the law to comply with human rights. The blanket ban must therefore be ended.

"Stopping all prisoners voting, regardless of the nature of their offence or the length of their sentence, clearly breaches human rights, and the current position cannot hold.

"If we want Scotland to be a beacon for fairness, and if we believe in rehabilitating offenders, we must look at all the options, have the debate, and end the ban."

'Careful consideration'

Ms McKelvie said she wanted the committee to chew over the issues before any practical steps might be taken.

She said: "The greater devolution of election management to the Scottish Parliament rightly means we need to ask questions about who has the right to vote. This is an issue that needs careful consideration by parliament.

"Could voting rights be taken into account by judges passing sentence? Should the blanket ban remain? Should all prisoners enjoy the right to vote?

"Our committee wants to air the main issues and hear about the practical aspects of prisoners voting, before any further steps are taken."

Image caption Green MSP Patrick Harvie raised the issue of letting prisoners have the vote in the run-up to the 2014 independence referendum

The committee will also take evidence from the Electoral Commission, the Law Society of Scotland, HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland and an ex-offender.

Much of this could focus on the practical aspects of how voting could be conducted.

In a written submission, the Electoral Commission pointed out that if prisoners were enfranchised, consideration would need to be given to how prisoners access information about policies, candidates and parties.

The Electoral Management Board for Scotland examined potential issues with different forms of voting - whether in person outside of prison, at an in-prison polling station, via a postal vote or through a proxy. They noted in particular the importance of maintaining the secrecy of ballots.

The Prison Reform Trust charity submitted a paper outlining "a clear and unambiguous case for reform", saying that "voting is not a privilege, it is a basic human right".

Meanwhile the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service questioned whether prisoners would have to apply via the courts to have their voting rights re-instated, noting that a significant number of applications following any new rule could cause delays in the legal system.