Alex Salmond is to host a new three-hour Sunday afternoon show on a London-based commercial radio station.

The former Scottish first minister will host Salmond on Sunday between 15:00 and 18:00 every Sunday on LBC.

The station said the programme would be "full of fiery debate, intelligent discussion, breaking news and informed opinion".

Mr Salmond previously co-hosted a regular phone-in during Iain Dale's show on the same station.

And he recently hosted a sell-out run of shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which saw him interview a series of celebrity guests.

His new programme on LBC will be broadcast for the first time on Sunday.

The station already features London mayor Sadiq Khan and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage among its regular hosts.

Mr Salmond said: "I'm really excited by Salmond on Sunday on LBC. This is a great spot to lead Britain's conversation.

"We will pick up the hot topics from the week's news and look toward what will make the headlines in the week to come.

"It is the quality of the conversation with the listeners which makes LBC shows. I am looking forward to the talk and the tweets."

James Rea, LBC's managing editor, said: "As a huge figure in British politics, Alex Salmond is widely recognised as a defining figure for Scottish nationalism.

"Armed with 30 years of experience, he is the ideal person to take on the nation's most important and controversial issues. We're very pleased to welcome him to LBC and look forward to his new show."