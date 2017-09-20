MSPs to debate income tax rise proposal

Image caption Each of the parties at Holyrood has a different position on income tax

MSPs are to debate whether income tax should be increased to raise extra funds to invest in public services.

Scottish Labour has put forward a motion for debate at Holyrood aiming to force parties to "pick a side".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she has an "open mind" about tax rises, and her government is to publish a discussion paper ahead of budget talks.

Each party has lodged an amendment for the debate, outlining their own positions on tax.

Holyrood took on control over income tax rates and thresholds in 2016. Ministers have so far opted not to change the basic rate of tax, but varied the threshold at which the higher 40p rate kicks in.

In recent elections, Labour ran on a platform calling for a 50p top rate of tax, but the party has kept its motion for the debate broad - "that income tax should be increased to allow greater investment in public services" - in a bid to force other parties to make their positions clear.

Tax avoidance

Interim leader Alex Rowley said: "The SNP faces a choice: tax cuts for the richest and public spending cuts for the rest with the Tories, or using the powers to protect public services with Labour. Today Nicola Sturgeon and her MSPs must make that choice."

The last time MSPs debated their various tax policies, parties failed to find any consensus.

Image copyright PA Image caption Alex Rowley said his motion was intended to force parties to "pick a side"

The SNP has backed a 50p top rate of income tax UK-wide, but has previously rejected increasing tax rates north of the border alone unless powers over tax avoidance were also strengthened.

The party's manifesto for the 2016 Holyrood elections proposed freezing the basic rate of income tax for the duration of the current parliament.

However, in her programme for government speech, Ms Sturgeon said the time was right to "open a discussion about how responsible and progressive use of our tax powers could help build the kind of country we want to be".

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay lodged an amendment for the debate saying MSPs should "reject the current approach to taxation and public spending of the UK government", noting that "all parties' plans will be considered ahead of the Scottish budget".

Party positions

The Greens have argued for a radical redesign of the tax system which would see higher earners pay more and those on low incomes pay less, which they lodged as an amendment to Mr Rowley's motion.

The Scottish Lib Dems have also called for tax rises, targeting a 1p increase in income tax, something they also promoted in an amendment.

However, the Scottish Conservatives oppose increases, with leader Ruth Davidson claiming Scotland is already the highest-taxed part of the UK and warning higher earners that the government is "coming for their paycheque".

Tory finance spokesman Murdo Fraser lodged an amendment saying there was "no case for raising income tax rates in Scotland above those payable elsewhere in the UK", and saying that "to provide clarity and reassurance for the lowest paid, a rise in the basic rate of income tax should be immediately ruled out".