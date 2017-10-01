Image copyright AFP Image caption Riot police moved in on polling stations as the time came for them to open

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is "increasingly concerned" about images from Catalonia as Spanish police try to halt an independence referendum.

Police have seized ballot papers at polling stations and there are reports of rubber bullets fired in Barcelona.

In a tweet the first minister said all should condemn the scenes "regardless of views on independence".

She urged Spain's government to allow the poll, which was declared illegal by the country's constitutional court.

And she called on the Spanish authorities to "change course before someone is seriously hurt".

Thousands of Catalan independence supporters have occupied schools and other buildings designated as polling stations in order to keep them open.

In Girona, riot police smashed their way into a polling station where Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was due to vote.

However, Mr Puigdemont was still able to cast his ballot at another polling station.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson also commented on events in Catalonia, urging dialogue to avoid violence.

She said: "Everyone will be shocked by the disturbing scenes coming from Catalonia. It is clear that this is a fast-moving situation, but we would urge the authorities to exercise restraint. Nobody wants to see people hurt.

"If the situation in Catalonia is to be resolved, the answer will come through dialogue and diplomacy, and not through violence."