Police inquiry after body found in West Dunbartonshire street
- 5 October 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a street in West Dunbartonshire.
A spokesman confirmed the body was discovered at about 09:30 in Halkett Crescent in Alexandria.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and officers are at the scene carrying out investigations.
Roads closures have been put in place around the area.