MSPs to debate Scottish fracking 'ban'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fracking is carried out in some other parts of the UK, but has been "indefinitely" blocked in Scotland

MSPs are to debate and vote on the Scottish government's "effective ban" on fracking north of the border.

Ministers announced earlier in the month that the controversial method of oil and gas extraction "cannot and will not take place in Scotland".

The Tories have opposed the move, while Labour and the Scottish Greens say it is not robust enough.

The Scottish government insists that it has imposed "an effective immediate ban" on fracking via planning powers.

However, ministers also pledged to "seek the endorsement of parliament" for the move, leading to the debate and vote scheduled at Holyrood.

With only the Conservatives actually opposed to a ban, the vote is likely to be a formality - but ministers are likely to face criticism from both sides during the debate, with each party tabling an amendment to Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse's motion.

Shale gas is currently processed in Scotland, at the Grangemouth petrochemical plant, but has to be shipped in from abroad.

The Scottish government first imposed a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in January 2015, while commissioning a series of scientific studies and public consultations.

Mr Wheelhouse announced to MSPs before Holyrood's October recess that with 99% of consultation responses opposed to fracking, the government "will not support the development of unconventional oil and gas in Scotland".

The moratorium was enforced through local planning regulations, with councils instructed not to consider applications for unconventional oil and gas developments, and Mr Wheelhouse said these directions would now continue "indefinitely".

Image caption Paul Wheelhouse has insisted the Scottish government's block on fracking is "robust"

However, some opposition parties claim this block could be overturned easily in future, simply by ministers writing to councils, and want the prohibition strengthened.

Scottish Labour's Claudia Beamish, who has tabled a members' bill which would put down a fracking ban in law, said she welcomed the "indefinite extension of the moratorium" - but said the proposals "do not go far enough or offer the protection" that her bill would.

Both she and the Scottish Greens have tabled amendments for the debate calling for the ban to be included in the government's next National Planning Framework.

'End of story'

The Greens had also welcomed the move in principle, but agreed that the government had "merely extended its current moratorium".

MSP Mark Ruskell said: "We need to go further today so that no future government succumbs to pressure from the fossil fuel multinationals intent on fracking Scotland. The reality is that the pause we have in place now could be gone after the next Scottish Parliament election in 2021."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accused opposition members of "dancing on the head of a pin", saying: "Fracking is being banned in Scotland - end of story. There will be no fracking in Scotland, and that position could not be clearer."

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption The first shipment of shale gas from the US arrived at Grangemouth in September 2016

The motion for the debate asks that parliament "endorses the government's decision to impose an immediate and effective ban" on fracking "using its devolved powers".

With the Lib Dems also supporting the move in principle, only Conservative MSPs have spoken out against the decision.

Party economy spokesman Murdo Fraser tabled an amendment which "disagrees with the Scottish government's position of imposing a ban" on fracking, calling it "an ill-thought out decision which completely disregards scientific evidence".

His amendment also "regrets that the thousands of jobs that could have been created and the significant economic benefit and the research opportunities that fracking could have brought to Scotland will all now be lost to the country as a result".

'Mired in dishonesty'

A number of business groups were strongly critical of the government over the move, with Ineos, the firm which operates the Grangemouth refinery, claiming that it could see "large numbers of Scottish workers leaving the country".

UK Onshore Oil and Gas said the decision was "based on dogma, not evidence or geopolitical reality", while the GMB Scotland trade union said it was "mired in dishonesty and "an abandonment of the national interest".

However, green groups welcomed the decision as "excellent news", with WWF Scotland saying that "climate science is clear" that fossil fuels should be "left in the ground".

Friends of the Earth Scotland called it "fantastic news for communities and the environment" - but have also challenged ministers to "go even further", saying the current proposal "falls short" of a full legislative ban.