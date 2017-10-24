Image copyright Getty Images

The Scottish government is expected to announce plans to integrate the use of British Sign Language (BSL) into every element of daily and public life.

It will reveal its national plan for people with hearing loss later.

Measures expected to be in the plan include moves to remove barriers which prevent deaf people becoming teachers.

It is also likely to address "fair and equal access" to employment opportunities, including apprenticeships and internships.

Minister Mark McDonald is to visit the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, which offers the UK's only degree course for deaf performers.

He will then outline the details of the national plan to the Scottish Parliament.

Transport services

It is thought to be the first initiative of its kind in the UK.

Other ideas in the draft plan published earlier this year included better provision for BSL users on public transport.

The draft highlighted the need to allow better communication with transport operators when things go wrong during a journey.

At the time of the draft plan's publication, Mr McDonald said: "BSL is a language in its own right, with its own grammar, syntax and vocabulary.

"It has its own dialects and rich variation.

"Most importantly, it is a language which enables many of our Deaf and Deafblind citizens to learn, work, parent, be creative, live life to the full, and to make their contribution to our communities, our culture and our economy."