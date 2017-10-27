UK 'wants to leave Common Agricultural Policy in March 2019'
- 27 October 2017
- From the section Scotland politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Related Topics
The UK is seeking to leave the EU Common Agricultural Policy in March 2019, Scotland Office minister Lord Duncan has said.
Speaking at a National Farmers Union Scotland conference, he said the UK was pushing to split subsidy payments from any transitional Brexit deal.
Lord Duncan said this would mean farmers being paid from a UK pot.
UK ministers have said the level of this funding would be guaranteed until 2022.