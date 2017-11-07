Holyrood evacuation over suspect packages

Image caption Police and firefighters are at the scene

Part of the Scottish Parliament has been evacuated after three suspicious packages were found.

It is understood the alarm was raised after the packages, at least one of which contained white powder, were sent to the offices of three Tory MSPs.

The parliament said "an incident has occurred and the MSP building at Holyrood has been evacuated".

Police and firefighters are at the scene, but business elsewhere in the parliament is continuing as normal.

It is understood that packages were sent to Tory MSPs Liz Smith, Jamie Halcro-Johnston and Edward Mountain. One of the packages had white powder inside when it was opened,

Mr Mountain told BBC Scotland that the packages appeared to have been invitations to the Inverness Courier newspaper's 200th anniversary celebration.

He did not notice anything unusual about his package, but was later told that the package received by Mr Halcro-Johnston had contained white powder.

Office staff who were there at the time are being examined by medics, and the second and third floors of the building have been closed down.

Police and firefighters have been called to the scene, and MSPs have gathered in the Garden Lobby area of the parliament.

A spokeswoman for the parliament confirmed: "The incident involved the discovery of suspicious packages in the MSP building. As a precaution the MSP building was evacuated and remains closed.

"Police and other emergency services are on the scene and are dealing with the situation.

"No other areas of the Holyrood campus are currently affected and the parliament remains open to the public at present.

"Our incident management team in consultation with the emergency services are reviewing whether further measures are necessary."

The parliament's presiding officer, Ken Macintosh, has been briefed and is meeting other officials to discuss the situation.