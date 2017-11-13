Image caption Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon have not held formal face-to-face talks since March

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to meet Prime Minister Theresa May for talks in London on Tuesday.

The SNP leader will travel to Downing Street for her first face-to-face talks with the prime minister since March.

Mrs May indicated earlier in the year that she wanted to speak to Ms Sturgeon in a bid to break the deadlock between the two governments over Brexit.

It is thought they will also discuss the upcoming UK budget and concerns about sexual harassment in politics.

The talks come as MPs consider amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill, a key piece of Brexit legislation which is at the heart of a dispute between the Scottish and UK governments.

The Scottish government is refusing to put the bill forward for legislative consent at the Scottish Parliament unless changes are made to protect devolved competencies as powers return from Brussels post-Brexit.

As well as discussing Brexit, Ms Sturgeon is expected to press her government's economic priorities ahead of Chancellor Philip Hammond's autumn budget on 22 November.