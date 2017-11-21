Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Hammond will make the announcement in his budget

The chancellor is to announce that Scotland's police and fire services will no longer be liable for VAT, BBC Scotland understands.

The announcement in Philip Hammond's Budget, being announced on Wednesday, will mean that both forces are eligible for refunds on future payments.

But tax paid since the creation of the national forces will not be reimbursed.

The move will save Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service about £35m in VAT each year.

The chancellor will make the announcement as he unveils his UK budget in the House of Commons at about 12:30.

Scotland's police and fire services became liable for the tax after merging from regional into national bodies four years ago.

The Scottish government has repeatedly called on the UK government to end the "glaring disparity" in the way that VAT affects emergency services across the UK.

It has pointed out that territorial police and fire services in England and Wales do not pay the tax.

The UK government said Holyrood knew of the VAT implications before the police and fire service mergers were approved, but pressed on with them regardless.

The chancellor will confirm that both of the emergency services will be refunded the tax in the future - with a Treasury source telling BBC Scotland that it was going to "fix the anomaly".

No rebate

But it is understood the services will not receive a rebate on the tax they have already paid since being set up in 2013.

The Scottish government has calculated that the total bill amounts to about £140m, which it says would have made a "real difference to frontline services in Scotland".

Scottish Conservative MP Kirstene Hair said: "The decision to centralise the police and fire was the SNP government's, and they were told about the financial impact of their actions.

"As a Scottish Conservative group we have been able to discuss the VAT issue with the Treasury and press the case to fix this."

"Our priority here has been to sort this out so we can support our emergency services for the future."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police Scotland pays about £35m a year in VAT

Ahead of the chancellor's statement, its finance secretary, Derek Mackay, called on Mr Hammond to "support economic growth in the wake of continued Brexit uncertainty and set out measures to protect households from further austerity."

Among his list of demands were for Mr Hammond to:

reverse plans for an additional £3.5bn of austerity cuts

halt the £600m reduction for Scotland's railways

provide certainty over the future of EU funding

pause the roll-out of Universal Credit

Mr Mackay said: "The Scottish government remains resolute in our opposition to the UK government's austerity agenda, which disproportionately hurts the poorest and most vulnerable in society.

"The chancellor must meet key tests in his Autumn Budget to repair some of this damage, to recognise the serious challenges we are facing as a result of Brexit and to bring forward substantial measures to boost the economy and to ease the pressure on the public sector and those who work in it."

Mr Hammond will use his budget to outline his plan to set the UK on the path to a "more prosperous tomorrow".

Global Britain

The chancellor is expected to say that the budget is proof of the government's resolve to "look forwards, to embrace change, to meet our challenges head on, and to seize the opportunities for Britain."

He will add: "For the first time in decades, Britain is genuinely at the forefront of a technological revolution, not just in our universities and research institutes, but this time in the commercial development labs of our great companies and on the factory floors and business parks across the land."

He will also set out his vision for a "Global Britain", which will have a "prosperous and inclusive economy where everybody has the opportunity to shine wherever in the UK they live, whatever their background."

And he will describe this Global Britain as an "outward looking, free-trading nation, a force for good in the world, a country fit for the future."