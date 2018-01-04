Image copyright Getty Images

The carbon footprint of Scottish households has fallen by an average of 25% since 2009, according to environmentalists.

WWF Scotland praised climate change legislation for encouraging less harmful ways of powering and heating homes.

The Scottish Climate Change Act was passed in 2009.

Since then carbon emissions per person have fallen from 2.46 to 1.84 tonnes, UK government figures revealed.

Analysis of the statistics by WWF Scotland found the rate of decrease differed between local authority areas, with Highland recording the largest drop at 30.3% and West Lothian the smallest at 21.6%.

Pioneering

Gina Hanrahan, the environmental charity's acting head of policy, said: "The Scottish Parliament's first Climate Change Act put us at the forefront of a global energy transition.

"These figures show that individuals across Scotland and governments at every level have played a part in cutting the climate damage of our home energy usage.

"When it comes to cutting our emissions, and protecting ourselves, the places and nature we hold dear from the worst effects of climate change, we all need to continue to do our bit."

Ms Hanrahan said although Scotland's low-carbon transition was delivering results, more action was needed.

She added: "A new Climate Change Bill this year is an opportunity to double down on our commitments to make our homes more energy efficient, to increase the use of renewables to heat homes and put Scotland on the path to a zero-carbon future."

'Global fight'

A Scottish government spokesman said: "We welcome this analysis which shows the progress that we have made on climate change.

"Over the past 10 years, Scotland has been at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and continues to lead the UK in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"Our recent programme for government includes bold new commitments on low-carbon transport and infrastructure and accelerates our action on energy efficiency."