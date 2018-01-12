Image copyright Rex Features

Kezia Dugdale received a fee of £70,000 for her recent appearance on I'm a Celebrity, she has disclosed.

The former Scottish Labour leader also received between £10,000 and £15,000 to cover travel, accommodation and a daily fee while not in the camp.

She said she had donated £5,100 of her appearance fee, as well as £2,500 of her MSP salary, to charity.

Ms Dugdale was formally reprimanded by Labour last month for her "unauthorised absence".

She has now published details of the money she received for her appearance in the Scottish Parliament's register of interests.

A spokesman for Ms Dugdale said she had donated a total of £5,100 from her fee to the charities Who Cares? Scotland, Glasgow Women's Aid, and the Archie Foundation.

Prior to appearing on the show, she also donated £2,500 of her MSP salary to the Rock Trust, an Edinburgh-based charity which supports young people at risk of homelessness.

'Income tax'

The spokesman added: "Ms Dugdale received a fee from ITV for appearing on the TV show of £70,000.

"Income Tax has been paid both in the UK and in Australia due to the nature of the earnings, which was received in instalments. After tax, this sum is around £45,000."

The politician was introduced as one of two late-entry campmates on the ITV reality show in November, before becoming the second person evicted after lasting 11 days in the jungle.

News that she had agreed to become a contestant broke just hours before Scottish Labour was due to unveil her successor as leader.

It subsequently emerged that she had not asked the party for permission to take part.

There had been speculation that Ms Dugdale faced a possible suspension from Labour when she returned to Scotland in December.

But she was instead given a formal reprimand over her following a meeting with new Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, and was told she would face no further disciplinary action.