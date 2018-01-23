Image copyright Google Image caption Child in-patient and day care services at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley will move to Glasgow

Scotland's health secretary has described the decision to close a hospital children's ward as one of the most difficult she has had to make.

Shona Robison confirmed on Friday that child in-patient and day care services at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley would move to Glasgow.

She told the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday that there was "overwhelming clinical support" for the move.

But opposition parties said the closure broke an SNP election pledge.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Miles Briggs said the first minister had told voters there were no plans to close the ward in May 2016, just before the Holyrood elections.

But he said ministers were now "breaking a key election pledge made to families across the west of Scotland".

Mr Briggs added: "I believe that today will go down as Nicola Sturgeon and the health secretary's Nick Clegg moment in the parliament."

Labour MSP Neil Bibby said more than 17,000 people had supported the campaign to save the ward - and accused the Scottish government of attempting to "sneak out" the announcement on a Friday afternoon.

Mr Binny said: "The way that SNP politicians nationally and locally have behaved has left local families feeling totally betrayed and without any trust left in this government.

"Throughout this process, the cabinet secretary assured the families that she would listen. Well they couldn't have been clearer in what they were saying. Yet these families have been ignored."

Image copyright Empics Image caption Shona Robison said the decision was one of the hardest she has made as health secretary

Under the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde plans, paediatric in-patient and day care services at the Royal Alexandra's Ward 15 will move to Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children.

Campaigners who have fought against the move have claimed that "children will die" as a result of the health secretary's backing of the proposals.

They have also highlighted concerns over the cost and travel implications for families in the Paisley area who will now have to go to Glasgow rather than their local hospital.

But the health board has argued that the Royal Hospital for Children has state-of-the-art facilities that will benefit patients and families.

In her statement to Holyrood on Tuesday, Ms Robison said she had made her decision after taking evidence from experts, as well as meeting campaigners against the closure of Ward 15.

'Compelling case'

She added: "I gave long and hard consideration to this proposal, and it has been one of the most difficult that I have been required to make in my time as health secretary."

Ms Robison stressed that the "majority of patient cases" would continue to be seen and treated locally.

And she said that accident and emergency departments at both the Royal Alexandra and Inverclyde Royal hospitals would continue to receive child patients.

The health secretary said the health board had made a "compelling case" for the proposals, which had attracted overwhelming clinical support - including from senior medics at both the Royal Alexandra and Royal Hospital for Children.

She acknowledged that many local people will be "deeply disappointed" by her decision, and said families had "understandable concerns".

But she insisted that the health board would ensure that families were given a "full understanding of what services and support are available to them and from where", and that any specific concerns from parents would be addressed on an individual basis.

Ms Robison concluded: "I hope that local families, members of the campaign group and members here today will understand that I have made this decision in good faith.

"I believe that this decision is in the best interests of children across the Clyde area."

In addition to approving plans to close the children's ward at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Ms Robison rejected proposals to close Lightburn Hospital in Glasgow.