Image copyright Reuters

MSPs are to hold their first vote on whether or not to repeal the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

All opposition parties want to scrap the legislation, which was passed with SNP votes alone in 2011 in a bid to crack down on sectarianism.

Labour's James Kelly has put forward a members' bill to have the act repealed, saying it is poorly written and unfairly targets football fans.

But ministers insist that repeal would "send entirely the wrong message".

Holyrood's justice committee has endorsed the move, and it will now go to its first debate and vote in the chamber.

Should this pass - as is expected, given the opposition majority - the repeal bill will move on for further consideration at committee level before a final vote of all MSPs.

The Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act was passed in 2011 by the then-majority Scottish government, in a bid to tackle sectarianism in the wake of that year's "shame game" Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers.

Only SNP members supported the bill at that time, and opposition parties were quick to move to reverse the decision after the government lost its majority in the 2016 elections.

Members handed the government a symbolic defeat in November 2016, voting by 64 to 63 to "urge" ministers to repeal the act "as a matter of priority".

Ministers continue to defend the legislation, criticising opponents for not bringing forward alternatives. Mr Kelly insists existing laws are sufficient, with the Football Act itself not regularly used by prosecutors, and has pressed ahead with his members' bill.

This won the backing of the justice committee with another vote along party lines - SNP members, a minority in each committee as well as the chamber, were outvoted by six to five.

Image caption James Kelly put forward a bill to repeal the Football Act

Ahead of the stage one vote, Mr Kelly urged the government to have a "major rethink" on how it tackles sectarianism.

He said: "The Football Act has proved to be a complete failure, sending out a weak message and causing confusion in the courts.

"The SNP's legislation was designed to be PR exercise to make it look like they were taking action on sectarianism at the time, but the reality is that the Football Act has only served to draw a divide between fans and the police.

"The Football Act is discredited legislation, condemned by legal experts, fans' groups and equalities organisations, along with every opposition party, and its time is up."

'Wrong message'

Community Safety Minister Annaelle Ewing said that while "the vast majority of football supporters are well-behaved", the Football Act was "a clear statement that no section of society is exempt from standards and behaviours that are considered acceptable".

She added: "A range of organisations have highlighted real concerns to MSPs about depriving our law enforcement agencies of this legislation completely without putting a viable alternative in place.

"We share those manifest concerns that repeal will send entirely the wrong message, leaving vulnerable communities feeling exposed to abuse and prejudice and putting Scotland behind the rest of the UK in terms of protection from incitement to religious hatred.

"Singing songs about terrorism, mocking incidents involving loss of life and being hateful towards some of our most vulnerable communities with no regard for the impact of their wilful behaviours is not acceptable in a modern Scotland."